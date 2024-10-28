Alleged Lil Durk Snitch OTF Jam Caught On Camera Munching On McDonald's In Interrogation Room

Reports that Jam was allegedly conspiring against Durk began to file in over the weekend.

Lil Durk and five alleged OTF (Only The Family) members were recently arrested by the FBI for alleged murder-for-hire. The Chicago rapper's life is reportedly on the line because if he's found guilty, he could receive a life sentence in prison or be subject to the death penalty. Durk and his alleged affiliates' arrests are in relation to the 2022 murder of Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson. King Von's death continues to be a headline almost four years later, as this attack was an alleged act of retaliation. "Lul Pab" was not the target, however, as it instead was Rondo. Right now, there are some reports like one from The Express Tribune, that Durk was actually allegedly ratted on by one of his own.

That would happen to be OTF Jam, who was reportedly serving 12 years for attempted murder. He was allegedly wired and was feeding authorities information on this scheme. Now, he's back in custody for this alleged murder-for-hire and answering questions from authorities. Footage of Jam in the interrogation room has surfaced thanks to DJ Akademiks and internet trolls are doing what they do and making jokes about the situation.

Internet Trolls Continue To Make Light Of The Lil Durk Arrest

Jam can be seen eating some McDonald's and looking up at the security camera. To be fair, Akademiks did instigate things by asking his followers to caption the image. That opened the flood gates and the internet came prepared. "Bro snitched on durk for a big mac and fries😭." "He told for a Kai cenat meal 😂😂😂😂." "You’re probably wondering how i got here." The wise cracks go on and on from there. This proves that no matter how grave a scenario, people will find ways to make jokes.