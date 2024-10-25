Quando Rondo Pays Homage To Late Cousin On New Track Following Lil Durk’s Arrest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Lul Pab passed away in 2022 after a shooting at an LA gas station.

Yesterday, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. Reportedly, the Chicago rapper faces life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty. His arrest took place hours after five alleged OTF members were arrested and hit with similar charges. Authorities believe they were allegedly hired to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab's vehicle got shot up at an LA gas station. Quando Rondo survived while Lul Pab died as a result of his injuries.

As details of Durk's arrest spread online, social media users have been eager to hear from Quando Rondo. He's yet to issue a direct response to the arrest, but he did release a new song, "Life Goes On." The emotional track pays homage to Lul Pab and his other late loved ones and features lyrics about being "scarred" by their passing.

Quando Rondo Unveils Emotional New Track "Life Goes On"

The song arrived alongside a cinematic accompanying music video, which appears to be resonating with fans so far. While it's unconfirmed whether or not Quando Rondo already had plans to drop the song before Durk's arrest, viewers doubt that the release could be a coincidence. The video comes amid reports that Durk allegedly tried to flee the country prior to his arrest.

According to Associated Press, he allegedly booked flights from Florida to Switzerland, Dubai, and Italy. He was taken into custody before he was able to board any of them. In her affidavit, FBI Agent Sarah Corcoran alleges that OTF members engage “in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of Banks and to maintain their status in OTF.” What do you think of Quando Rondo's new track, "Life Goes On"? What about him dropping it right after Lil Durk was arrested for alleged murder-for-hire? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

