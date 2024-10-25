Quando Rondo Pays Homage To Late Cousin On New Track Following Lil Durk’s Arrest

Lul Pab passed away in 2022 after a shooting at an LA gas station.

Yesterday, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. Reportedly, the Chicago rapper faces life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty. His arrest took place hours after five alleged OTF members were arrested and hit with similar charges. Authorities believe they were allegedly hired to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab's vehicle got shot up at an LA gas station. Quando Rondo survived while Lul Pab died as a result of his injuries.

As details of Durk's arrest spread online, social media users have been eager to hear from Quando Rondo. He's yet to issue a direct response to the arrest, but he did release a new song, "Life Goes On." The emotional track pays homage to Lul Pab and his other late loved ones and features lyrics about being "scarred" by their passing.

Quando Rondo Unveils Emotional New Track "Life Goes On"

The song arrived alongside a cinematic accompanying music video, which appears to be resonating with fans so far. While it's unconfirmed whether or not Quando Rondo already had plans to drop the song before Durk's arrest, viewers doubt that the release could be a coincidence. The video comes amid reports that Durk allegedly tried to flee the country prior to his arrest.