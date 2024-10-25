Lil Durk Allegedly Tried To Escape To Italy Before Arrest

Back Outside Tour featuring Lil Baby with Lil Durk - Clarkston, MI
CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 01: Lil Durk performs at DTE Energy Music Theater on October 01, 2021 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
The plot thickens.

News of federal authorities' arrest of Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire shocked the hip-hop world today (Friday, October 25), as fans everywhere are reacting to this development and keeping their eyes out for more updates. One new alleged detail about this situation comes from an Associated Press (AP) report about FBI agent Sarah Corcoran's affidavit and other additional federal court records. Moreover, they allege that the Chicago MC acted quickly after authorities arrested five alleged OTF members in the city. Allegedly, he booked two flights from South Florida to Switzerland and Dubai, and additionally booked a private flight to Italy to allegedly attempt to escape the country.

However, Lil Durk was arrested before he could reportedly board that last alleged flight, and it's unclear what the motive behind the alleged Dubai and Switzerland flights are or were. U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Florida on federal conspiracy charges alleging that he paid for a hit on Quando Rondo as revenge for the murder of King Von. The shooting that allegedly ensued from this hit in 2022 resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab. According to court documents, two more arrests in the OTF crew may occur following the arrests of The Voice and of the five alleged members and culprits of the murder.

Lil Durk At Dreamville Fest 2023

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Federal agent Sarah Corcoran reportedly claimed in her affidavit that the group practices "violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of [Lil Durk] and to maintain their status in OTF." This is what prosecutors allege led to the hit on Quando Rondo and the death of Lul Pab. On August 18, 2022, five alleged OTF affiliates allegedly flew from Chicago to San Diego, eventually making their way to Los Angeles via car.

"Don’t book no flights under no names involved wit me," Durk allegedly texted a colleague, which prosecutors claim is because the five individuals allegedly purchased plane tickets and rental cars with funs he provided. In other Lil Durk news, rumors swirled that an OTF affiliate provided information to federal authorities via a wire. Other updates will continue to emerge in the near future, so keep checking in with HNHH for the latest updates.

