Lil Durk Reportedly Faces Death Penalty If Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire

Lil Durk was arrested in Florida last night for alleged murder-for-hire.

Yesterday (October 24), Lil Durk was arrested in Broward County, FL. According to XXL, the Chicago rapper is facing a murder-for-hire charge and is currently being held without bond. Akademiks TV reports that he could receive the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted. Further details of the arrest have yet to be revealed but his lawyers Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta say he'll appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale today.

Durk's arrest took place just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested for alleged murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire conspiracy. Their charges are in connection to the 2022 murder of 24-year-old Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, Quando Rondo's cousin. Feds believe the murder was committed in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death.

Lil Durk Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

Prosecutors allege that these men were hired to kill Quando Rondo and that an unnamed member of OTF promised "lucrative music opportunities" to whoever would. The men allegedly used OTF-affiliated credit cards to book flights and rental cars, according to the Chicago Tribune. In August of 2022, Quando Rondo and Lul Pab were at a gas station in Los Angeles when their vehicle was shot at. Quando Rondo, who authorities believe was the alleged target, walked away unscathed while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries.