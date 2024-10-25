Lil Durk Reportedly Faces Death Penalty If Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire

Yesterday (October 24), Lil Durk was arrested in Broward County, FL. According to XXL, the Chicago rapper is facing a murder-for-hire charge and is currently being held without bond. Akademiks TV reports that he could receive the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted. Further details of the arrest have yet to be revealed but his lawyers Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta say he'll appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale today.
Durk's arrest took place just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested for alleged murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire conspiracy. Their charges are in connection to the 2022 murder of 24-year-old Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, Quando Rondo's cousin. Feds believe the murder was committed in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death.
Prosecutors allege that these men were hired to kill Quando Rondo and that an unnamed member of OTF promised "lucrative music opportunities" to whoever would. The men allegedly used OTF-affiliated credit cards to book flights and rental cars, according to the Chicago Tribune. In August of 2022, Quando Rondo and Lul Pab were at a gas station in Los Angeles when their vehicle was shot at. Quando Rondo, who authorities believe was the alleged target, walked away unscathed while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries.
In November 2020, Timothy "Lul Tim" Leeks was arrested and hit with felony murder charges in connection with King Von's death. In August of 2023, his charges were dropped under Georgia's "stand-your-ground" law, suggesting he acted in self-defense. At the time, King Von's girlfriend Asian Doll took to X with a brief message. “Because the police said Tim ain't kill him, the police did," she alleged. No other suspect has been named in King Von's death since. What do you think of Lil Durk getting arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire? What about reports that he could potentially face the death penalty if convicted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
