Lil Durk Reportedly Transferred Out Of Broward County After Arrest For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Washington, DC
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Durk has a serious legal battle ahead of him.

Yesterday (October 24), Lil Durk was arrested in Broward County, FL for alleged murder-for-hire. According to his lawyers Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta, he's scheduled to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale at some point today. Now, however, DJ Akademiks reports that he's been transferred out of Broward County Jail. In a Tweet, Ak explains that he's most likely being moved to a California jail.

Durk's arrest happened just a few hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested for similar charges. Authorities believe they're allegedly connected to the murder of Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, Quando Rondo's cousin. Quando Rondo and Lul Pab were victims of a shooting at an LA gas station in 2022. The rapper walked away unscathed, despite allegedly being the target, but Lul Pab ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Lil Durk Is Most Likely Heading To California, According To DJ Akademiks

Prosecutors allege that the five men were hired to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. Allegedly, an unnamed OTF member even offered whoever did so "lucrative music opportunities." Shortly after King Von passed away, Timothy "Lul Tim" Leeks was arrested and hit with felony murder charges related to his death. In 2023, however, these charges were dropped under Georgia's "stand-your-ground" law. This means authorities believe he was allegedly defending himself.

Since news of Durk's arrest hit the internet last night, reactions have been mixed. While some social media users are incredibly concerned for Lil Durk, and hope things work out in his favor, others couldn't care less. Recently, for example, Charleston White hopped online to share his take on the debacle. He laughed at the Chicago artist as he speculated that he could have a rough time behind bars. What do you think of Lil Durk getting arrested yesterday? What about him reportedly being transferred out of Broward County Jail this morning? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

