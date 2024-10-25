Charleston White Clowns Lil Durk Over Florida Arrest

BYCaroline Fisher95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Rapper Lil Durk performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Charleston White has little sympathy for Lil Durk.

Last night, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. The Chicago rapper's arrest took place just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested for similar charges. Authorities believe they were allegedly hired to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death. In 2022 Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson were victims of a shooting at an LA gas station. Quando Rondo walked away unscathed while Lul Pab passed away.

Reportedly, Lil Durk could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if he's convicted. He has a court appearance later today in Fort Lauderdale, according to his lawyers Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta. For obvious reasons, the arrest has earned big reactions from countless fans and critics alike, including Charleston White. The internet personality hopped online today to share his take on the news, making it clear that he has little sympathy for Lil Durk's situation.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Collapses After Seeing Lil Durk’s Mugshot

Charleston White Reacts To Lil Durk's Arrest

"Ain't nobody laughing at Durk like they were laughing at me when I went to jail," he began. "So ain't nobody laughing at Durk, now it ain't funny." White continued, theorizing that Durk will have a tough time behind bars. He added that his Islamic faith might offer him a bit of protection, but speculates there's ultimately a good chance he could be extorted.

White recently dealt with some legal issues of his own, however, as he was arrested in Texas earlier this month. He was charged with alleged assault with a deadly weapon and "killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent," according to DJ Akademiks. He was released last week and immediately celebrated with a heated rant about his rival YSL Woody. What do you think of Charleston White's reaction to Lil Durk's recent arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Durk Was Allegedly Snitched On By OTF Member Who Wore A Wire Before Florida Arrest

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...