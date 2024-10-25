Charleston White Clowns Lil Durk Over Florida Arrest

Charleston White has little sympathy for Lil Durk.

Last night, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. The Chicago rapper's arrest took place just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested for similar charges. Authorities believe they were allegedly hired to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death. In 2022 Quando Rondo and his cousin Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson were victims of a shooting at an LA gas station. Quando Rondo walked away unscathed while Lul Pab passed away.

Reportedly, Lil Durk could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if he's convicted. He has a court appearance later today in Fort Lauderdale, according to his lawyers Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta. For obvious reasons, the arrest has earned big reactions from countless fans and critics alike, including Charleston White. The internet personality hopped online today to share his take on the news, making it clear that he has little sympathy for Lil Durk's situation.

Charleston White Reacts To Lil Durk's Arrest

"Ain't nobody laughing at Durk like they were laughing at me when I went to jail," he began. "So ain't nobody laughing at Durk, now it ain't funny." White continued, theorizing that Durk will have a tough time behind bars. He added that his Islamic faith might offer him a bit of protection, but speculates there's ultimately a good chance he could be extorted.

White recently dealt with some legal issues of his own, however, as he was arrested in Texas earlier this month. He was charged with alleged assault with a deadly weapon and "killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent," according to DJ Akademiks. He was released last week and immediately celebrated with a heated rant about his rival YSL Woody. What do you think of Charleston White's reaction to Lil Durk's recent arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.