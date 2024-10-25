New Indictment Alleges That Men Contracted To Kill Quando Rondo Have Ties To Lil Durk's OTF

The allegations are serious.

Five Chicago men were indicted on Thursday. They were taken in by federal officers on suspicion of being hired to kill rapper Quando Rondo. They are also suspected to have killed the rapper's cousin. TMZ reports that the indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in L.A. The official charges include murder-for-hire involving a death, as well as use of a machine gun in a violent crime. The five men are also being charged with conspiracy to conduct murder-for-hire. To make things even more complicated, these five men are alleged to have ties to OTF, a group founded by Lil Durk.

The men listed in the indictment are Asa Houston, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, and Kavon London Grant. Court documents allege that each of these men have affiliation with OTF. They also allege that the five men used OTF-affiliated credit cars to book flights and rental cars to the scene of the shooting. Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, was shot and killed on August 19, 2022. Robinson was traveling with Quando Rondo and the rapper's entourage when shots rang out at a gas station in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. The rapper was not injured, despite being the alleged target. Robinson, tragically, died as a result of his injuries. He was 24.

Quando Rondo's Cousin Was Killed In August 2022

Federal officers theorize that the deadly shooting was retaliation for the murder of King Von. Von was shot and killed by an associate of Quando Rondo in 2020. The charges against the associate, Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks, were eventually dropped. Federal officers have also alleged that OTF offered to help the five men if they carried out the hit. They allege that an unnamed member of OTF offered "lucrative music opportunities" to the person who took out Quando Rondo.