Quando Rondo Battling Additional Charges Following June Plea Deal

The Savannah rapper continues to fight his legal battles.

Quando Rondo pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and reckless driving charges in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday. The charges stemmed from a car crash that happened while out on bond during a state drug and gang case. The 25-year-old rapper was arrested for the July 2023 incident in February, and released on a $4,600 bond.

Quando Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman, accepted a plea deal in June. He chose to fight the misdemeanor charges following his agreement to the deal. Rondo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana, in exchange for years knocked off his sentence. Instead of the 20 years he originally faced, he now faces five years at most.

Quando Rondo Facing New Charges After Accepting Plea Deal

“I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah,” Quando Rondo said after his June guilty plea. “And I want to give an apology to my family, friends, loved ones, most of all to my daughters. I just want everybody to know I’m a changed person,” he continued. “I’m changing every day, and God got the last say so […] I’m changing myself. It starts with yourself. Change starts at home. It don’t matter the circumstances. It don’t matter the levels of how bad something is. God could bring you out of anything. So, with that being said, like I said before, I’m walking my faith and not by sight. Nothing can break me. It’s just going to make me even more.”