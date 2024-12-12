Quando Rondo Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Federal Drug Conspiracy Charges

Quando Rondo must report to prison by January 10.

In August of this year, Quando Rondo accepted a plea deal in his federal case after securing a $100K bond and landing on house arrest in late 2023. The Georgia rapper pled guilty to drug conspiracy and participating in criminal street gang activity, according to XXL. He had been facing up to 20 years behind bars. Accepting the deal shrunk his maximum sentence down to five years.

He officially received his sentence during a court hearing yesterday (December 11) in his hometown of Savannah. WJCL 22 News reports that he must spend 33 months in prison. In addition to this, he'll spend three years on supervised release and pay a $40K fine. As part of his release conditions, he also has to undergo regular drug testing, avoid contact with gang members, and get mental health treatment. The defense was asking for 24 months, while the prosecution pushed for 37 months. Quando Rondo is required to report to prison by January 10. "I did the wrong thing, and I'm getting punished for it," he said during the proceedings.

Quando Rondo Sentenced To 33 Months In Prison And Three Months Of Supervised Release

In an exclusive interview with WJCL 22 News, he shared plans to use his sentence as an opportunity to heal and work towards a better future. “As cr*zy as it sounds, that's enough time to really sit down, rehabilitate myself, and come up with better plans for my family and friends,” he told the outlet. Just after accepting his plea deal this summer, he issued an apology to his family, friends, and the city of Savannah outside of the courthouse.