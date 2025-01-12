Quando Rondo Turns Himself In To Begin 33-Month Prison Sentence

Quando Rondo took a plea deal back in August.

Quando Rondo has officially turned himself in to begin serving his 33-month sentence after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy charges, earlier this year. The Express Tribune reports that he'll mostly likely spend his time behind bars at either FCI Jesup or FCI Estil. With his plea deal, he also was ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and will undergo three years of supervised release. That will include mandatory mental health counseling and routine drug testing.

Rondo originally pled guilty in August, telling Rolling Stone outside of the courthouse: “I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah. And I want to give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones, and most of all my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point.”

Quando Rondo Apologizes To The City Of Savannah

As news of Rondo starting his sentence hit social media, fans shared plenty of supportive messages. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote: "Street life caught up. Hope he uses this time to flip the script and come back stronger. Redemption ain't a straight line, it's a maze." Another added: "It’s sad to see but I pray he finds his way in life!"

Ahead of his decision to turn himself in, Rondo revealed on social media that he was considering a retirement from music as his sentence loomed. "I just caught 33 months, the whole world know it," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "And mf still got they hand out don't worry bout it tho. If promised anybody something. There [sic] going to get it, my word is my word. But on everything I love, once I do this lul time, I promise you I'm disappearing and never talking to people again!" Assuming Rondo follows through on the terms of his release, he could be a free man again by October 2027.