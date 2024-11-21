Quando Rondo Talks "Here For A Reason," Rappers Vs. Streamers & Wanting 50 Cent To Produce His Biopic

Quando Rondo's embarked on a new path but that hasn't changed his approach to crafting soulfully melodic records. The rapper chops it up about his new album, Thanksgiving plans, and more.

Quando Rondo’s come-up has been littered with strife and controversy, much of which has continued to hover over his head in recent years. And while the public narrative hasn’t necessarily always been on his side, he’s made efforts towards changing that and having people see things from his point of view. His 2023 album, Recovery, felt like a reflection of everything that he’s seen and done while looking toward a better path. His follow-up, 2024’s Here For A Reason, embraces these hardships as learned lessons and blessings to help him navigate this next chapter of his life.

Unfortunately, the circumstances of these realizations surround real-life consequences. In December 2023, the rapper was arrested and charged on federal drug charges, which he pleaded guilty to earlier this year. He’s currently on house arrest as he awaits his sentencing. However, within the past year or so, Quando Rondo has made strides in denouncing his previous gang affiliation and vowing to be a better role model for the kids in his community. Part of that is leading by example, as he describes on “Life Goes On” rapping, “Young n***as 'round here beefin' 'bout the color of a bandana/ That's why I put my flag down and I picked up a Quran.” Though he doesn’t believe his spirituality has altered his creative process, he does believe that it’s brought him a sense of peace.

“[Islam] gave me some of the best energy I ever had,” Quando Rondo explained to HotNewHipHop over a Zoom call from his home. It’s here where he has been recording music and establishing a presence on the livestreaming platform Twitch where he streams gameplay of NBA 2K and GTA 5. In fact, he began rubbing shoulders with a few of the most prominent figures in that world. In the past year, he appeared on a livestream with buzzing streamers Konvy and FazeLacy. Previously, Quando Rondo live-streamed with Duke Dennis, and as we spoke, he attempted to line up a second round of NBA 2K with the AMP member.

We caught up with Quando Rondo before the release of Here For A Reason to discuss this newfound outlook on life, his appreciation for Lil RT, and his aspirations outside of music.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Via HNHH

HotNewHipHop: The title of each of your projects feels like a statement. 2023, you released Recovery and now, you’ve dropped Here For A Reason. What’s the significance of this title?

Quando Rondo: I mean, sh*t is self-explanatory. Here For A Reason. Been through a lot but still here.

How deep into the project were you before you landed on this title?

I already had the title that I wanted to go with from the very jump, to be honest with you. I had that title in my mind. Well, I had the saying “here for a reason” in my mind for a couple of months before I even started recording. After you release a project, it's like you already own to the next, thinking about what you are about to do next. So I had that in my mind a little bit, like sometime after dropping Recovery.

There are no features on this project, either. What was the decision behind that?

Man, I never really worked with other artists, like from the beginning, if you go back and look. It’s never really been my thing. I really love to work by myself.

Your music already has a spiritual tone, and the album contains plenty of references to your grandmother’s prayers. Is there a piece of advice from her or even a prayer that stuck with you?

You know, I was raised in a praying house with a praying family. So, I was taught that prayer works. After I go through something, I talk to my grandma and she pray. I feel alright after that.

You also mention how Islam has helped shape your new outlook on life. One line in particular, you mention how you “put the flag down and picked up a Qu’ran.” How has Islam played a role in helping you find that inner peace?

Man, they had a lot to do with it, because you got to think about it: the majority of the Muslim brothers that you're going to meet, or you see when you go to the Masjid and in public, they let go of their problems. So that's the type of energy that it gave me. It just gave me good peace and energy. Taking my shot and being a part of Islam, it just gave me better energy. It gave me some of the best energy I ever had.

How has the Muslim community influenced your approach to music?

Ain't no difference. I still work the same. I had the same process as I did in the beginning.

On the song “Point Of View,” you discuss the public’s perception of you and how you feel misunderstood. Do you feel like that perception around you is changing?

I most definitely feel like that is going to change. You know, tables turn and bridges burn. To explain that song, man, I feel like this: everybody has their own point of view when it comes to anything. In that song, I was just explaining my point of view. Like, you gotta see this from my point of view.

Do you feel like people are seeing your point of view these days?

I mean, with being an artist and not knowing my fans personally or seeing each and every one of my fans, I can't really answer that. But I hope that people out there who see shit from my point of view too. In life, you have to always put yourself in the other person's shoes. When a situation or anything comes to me, I always look at it from both angles. You have to.

You released a statement to the city of Savannah apologizing and vowing to be a better role model. How did you feel about the reception to that statement, both from the city and online?

I felt good about it, bro. That's a statement that I issued. You got to know that I feel 100% good about what I said, and I mean everything I say.

What other plans do you have to uplift your community?

Man, I have a plan to bond at least 10 people out of jail for the Thanksgiving holidays. I know that the label Atlantic Records is 100% behind me. But you know, they do stuff on a planned schedule, and, I ain't got no patience. Neither do people that are in jail. So I really just is going to choose the day out this week, probably, and just do it myself.

You sampled 50 Cent on “Could’ve Been Me.” What was the process like getting that sample cleared and did you speak to him directly?

Not directly, but through the label, we got it cleared. I’d really like to talk to him, because I want to be in a movie. I got a story.

Are you trying to get your own movie or appear in the Power universe or something?

I’m trying to get him to write a movie about my life. Eventually, yes, I’d play a role. But you know, from the beginning, they gotta be a young lookalike.

Who would you ask to play that role if you had a choice?

Now, that's something I can't answer because we would have to go through 500-600 different pictures of people from all over the world who are young, who we feel like really look like me–[look like] younger pictures than me, bro. That's something I can't answer. Who's liked and who's needed are two different things, sometimes. Man, this business. So on a business note, I’d approach it like who's needed at the moment?

Who do you think would be needed for that role? If you had a choice.

You know what’s crazy? Lil RT could probably play me.

What are your thoughts on his online presence and antics?

I ain't gonna lie, I like lil’ bro, and it be so many fans like, “Quando Rondo looks like an older Lil’ RT,” and I'd be looking at the little n***a like, “I like this lil’ n***a.”

Have you been able to link up with him yet?

No due to house arrest and stuff like that, and me being in my own little shell.

You haven't hit his DMs or anything either?

No, that's a young man. I don't know if he works his Instagram and stuff, and I'm a grown ass man. I just don't see what type of conversations we can have if it ain't about making something happen.

Before we bounce, I did want to just know what the significance of “Many Men” as it relates to your life.

Think about it: “Many Men” reflects my life. “Many Men wish death upon me.” That’s real. I mean, that ain't hard to notice. That ain't hard to see but I'm gonna come out just like the person who made that song.

The first time that I heard that song–I can't really say that. I was young. I knew nothing about no music and job at the time. Going back later in life listening to it, I thought about the trials and tribulations I've been through, the song meant a lot to me. It's a forever song, that's a longevity record.

You’ve been diving into the gaming industry and livestreaming. What’s been the most gratifying part about growing a community this way?

Man, I just like playing the game. I like 2k and GTA 5. I've been streaming, been playing the game, but it's like I had stopped doing it for a couple of years. I wish that I kept the hustle going on. I wish I had stayed consistent with streaming and playing the game, because maybe, I wouldn't have been in a lot of situations, and maybe, I would have been on a way higher level in the streaming world, just like I am in the music world. It's nothing like having both.

I saw you link up with Konvy and Lacy recently. They aren’t necessarily hip-hop per se but the streamers have developed some sort of footing within hip-hop. What are your thoughts about the position streamers currently play within hip-hop?

You gotta think about it. The gaming people are damn near getting bigger than the rapper or the artist. Look at Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis. I actually played the game with Duke Dennis a couple of years ago. We got a video on YouTube. We played 2k together a couple of years ago. Hold on, I’m trying to see right now. Oh, Duke Dennis still plays the game. I’m going to try and DM him.

Outside of music and streaming, what else do you have planned?