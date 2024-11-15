Quando Rondo Guides Listeners Through His Life On "Here For A Reason"

Rondo's here to show all sorts of sides of him on his third album.

Across the body of work, Quando's detailing his life and the various emotions he's dealt with as he's grown up literally and mentally. It's probably his most mature record to date with various bars proving that to be the case. For example, on "Boy To Man," he raps, "I got my mind on the struggle with my heart in the gutter and my grind on my hustle." Overall, the record comes at another interesting time in his life , with the weight of his cousin's death on his mind and the noise surrounding Lil Durk 's murder-for-hire arrest. Coincidentally, the messages and themes on Here For A Reason feel like an accurate representation of Quando Rondo's thought process over these last couple of months. See if you share that opinion by listening to the project below.

Savannah, Georgia rapper and auto-crooner, Quando Rondo , is back on the album scene this weekend with Here For A Reason. It's the 25-year-old's third studio album, and first since 2023's Recovery. Prior to the full release, he got the rollout started with "Cash" at the tail end of 2023 during some serious legal issues . Then, in August of this year, Rondo dropped off an additional five singles. "Gotta Do Better & Pray" got things started and that then led to the precursing EP Here for a Reason: In The Darkest Time . Finally, from October 18 to just hours before the LP, Rondo gave fans three more, with one of them being a tribute to his late cousin, Lul Pab. All of that brings to us November 15 and the 17-song album.

