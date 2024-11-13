Quando Rondo Admits King Von Beef Could Have Been Handled “A Totally Different Way”

Quando Rondo recently reflected on his issues with the late King Von.

Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks released a new interview with Quando Rondo. During it, they discussed a variety of topics including Lil Durk's arrest. The Chicago rapper was taken into custody last month and hit with charges related to alleged murder-for-hire. His arrest took place just hours after five other alleged OTF affiliates were arrested. Authorities believe they were allegedly paid to murder Quando Rondo as retaliation for King Von's 2020 death.

In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were victims of a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Quando walked away unscathed while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. During his interview with Ak, Quando explained that any issues he had with King Von could have been settled through music instead of alleged violence. "At the end of the day," he began, "All this bullsh*t that we talkin' about is st*pid sh*t that could have been handled a totally different way. It could have been to the point that a song and three or four million dollars could have came out this sh*t."

Quando Rondo Reflects On His Issues With King Von

"It could have got handled in a legit way," he also added. "In a music way." This is far from the only notable moment from the interview, however. At one point, Akademiks also used the phrase “devil’s advocate,” which earned a big response from Quando Rondo. He made it clear that the comment made him extremely uncomfortable, and then almost stormed out.