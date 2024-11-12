Quando Rondo Nearly Storms Out Of DJ Akademiks Interview Over The Phrase, "Devil's Advocate"

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05 Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen MandatoGetty Images)
Quando Rondo wasn't happy about the phrase.

Quando Rondo nearly stormed out of an interview with DJ Akademiks, this week, after the streamer remarked that he was going to play "Devil's Advocate." "I promise you, for you even just saying the devil's name, I'm gonna just take these microphones off and walk out that door," Rondo began while standing up from his seat. "I can't let you slide with that. This is some devilish sh*t? Boy, I'm serious. You gotta take that back." Eventually, Rondo sat back down and let Akademiks ask his question.

The clip has been going viral on social media with users laughing at Rondo's reaction. "He heard 'DEVIL' and wanted to leave. Homeboy so religious that he doesn't even want to hear the word DEVIL," one fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another wasn't amused by the moment. "I hate these dumbasses. 1st if you’re going to hell for all the sh*t you’ve done. 2nd it’s a damn saying, get over it," they wrote. Check out the full video of Quando Rondo nearly walking out on DJ Akademiks below.

Quando Rondo Gets Angry With DJ Akademiks

The interview comes after authorities arrested Lil Durk for allegedly conspiring to commit murder-for-hire in connection to an attempt on Rondo's life. The move was allegedly in retaliation for the death of King Von. He was allegedly attempting to flee the country at the time of his arrest. Last week, a grand jury further indicted him on new charges of conspiracy and using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

Durk is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles federal court “in the coming weeks,” the court said in a statement caught by Forbes. He faces life in prison if he’s convicted. Authorities also arrested several of his Only The Family rap collective associates. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

