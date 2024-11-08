Lil Durk Accused Of Rapping About 2022 “Revenge” Shooting In New Indictment

Lil Durk was hit with new charges today.

Last month, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. The Chicago rapper was taken into custody just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested. Authorities believe these five individuals were allegedly paid to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo as retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were shot at while at a gas station in L.A. Quando Rondo was able to walk away unscathed while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries.

According to Billboard, prosecutors unveiled a new indictment today, which includes two additional charges against Durk. These charges are another murder-for-hire count and a firearms count. The indictment also accuses Lil Durk of rapping about the 2022 shooting that claimed the life of Lul Pab.

Lil Durk Hit With Two New Charges Weeks After Florida Arrest

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )

“Following the attempted murder of [Rondo] and the murder of [Lul Pab], defendant Banks sought to commercialize [Lul Pab]’s death by rapping about his revenge on [Rondo]," prosecutors allege. They also allege that Durk's song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” includes a direct reference to a news clip filmed shortly after Lul Pab's passing. In it, Quando Rondo can be heard shouting “No, no!” upon seeing what had happened.

“Told me they got an addy (go, go)/ Got location (go, go)/ Green light (go, go, go, go, go),” Durk raps in the song. “Look on the news and see your son/ You screamin’, 'No, no' (pu**y).” What do you think of prosecutors citing Lil Durk's song lyrics in a new indictment? What about him getting hit with two new charges after his arrest last month? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

