Lil Durk Is Reportedly In “Great Spirits” In Miami Prison

Last week, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida and hit with charges for alleged murder-for-hire. He's now behind bars at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, but fortunately, it looks like the Chicago rapper isn't doing too poorly. According to a source who recently spoke with TMZ, he's actually in "great spirits" despite the circumstances.

The source added that his biggest complaint about the facility so far is the food, which doesn't come as a huge surprise. In fact, Diddy's lawyer revealed earlier this month that meals were one of his client's biggest struggles in custody too. Regardless, the source describes Durk as "super charming" and "agreeable," and claims he's been getting along well with other inmates and staff.

Source Claims Lil Durk Is Doing Well Behind Bars

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Jon Durr / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This news surely comes as a relief to Lil Durk's fans and loved ones, who have been hoping for the best since his arrest. His long-term girlfriend India Royale was spotted at his court hearing yesterday, for example, making her support apparent. Durk's 10-year-old son Zayden even released a statement about his father's legal issues earlier this week. Some have doubts that the child actually wrote the statement himself, but it was a sweet gesture nonetheless.