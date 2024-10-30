Lil Durk Reportedly Intends To Plead Not Guilty To Murder-For-Hire Conspiracy

Lil Durk remains behind bars in Miami.

Lil Durk is currently behind bars in Miami on a charge of alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. The Chicago rapper was arrested last week, shortly after five alleged OTF affiliates were taken into custody. Authorities believe they were allegedly paid to carry out an attack on Quando Rondo, which ultimately claimed the life of his cousin Lul Pab instead.

According to a source who recently spoke with TMZ, however, Durk plans on pleading not guilty. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly when he'll touch down in California to face the charge. If he's found guilty, he could reportedly face life imprisonment or the death penalty, so the stakes are high.

Lil Durk Plans To Fight His Charge

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily, it looks like he's been able to maintain a positive mindset throughout his prison stay. The source also told the outlet that Durk is in "great spirits" despite the difficult circumstances. They added that so far, prison food is his biggest complaint. He also had a hearing yesterday, and his long-term girlfriend Inda Royale was in attendance to show her support.

She's not the only one showing Durk love amid his legal issues, however. Countless fans, peers, and loved ones have been calling for his release since the arrest. Burna Boy even sparked controversy when he demanded Durk's freedom this week. "The streets ain't what it used to be," he wrote. "The old rules no longer apply. The way I see it, everybody is a civilian now... No more sliding, just sue your opps to court and take they money [Laughing Emoji]." What do you think of Lil Durk reportedly planning to plead not guilty to his murder-for-hire conspiracy charge? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.