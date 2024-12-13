Lil Durk Accused Of Conspiring To Take Out Witnesses In His Murder Case

The allegations against The Voice are getting uglier.

Lil Durk continues to face bad news in his federal case for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy, which now has two cases to deal with. The first concerns the shooting of Lul Pab in what was allegedly a targeted attack on Quando Rondo in Los Angeles in retaliation for King Von's murder. The second – and most recently revealed one – concerns the 2022 murder of Stephon Mack, which police believe was in retaliation for the murder of Durk's brother Dontay "DThang" Banks. However, this last case is not something that the Chicago rapper received an official charge for yet, and the case remains open.

Now, alleged legal filings reportedly obtained by AllHipHop provide more details as to the prosecution's claims against Lil Durk. Authorities accused him of offering payments to eliminate witnesses and individuals tied to this open 2022 case, including a witness' family member. In this case, 24-year-old Gangster Disciples member Stephon Mack was fatally shot in Chicago in January of 2022. Smurk's legal team hasn't responded to these new allegations at press time, but they denied any and all wrongdoing at the onset of this case.

Lil Durk At A Chicago White Sox Game

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Lil Durk’s modus operandi is clear," prosecutors claimed in court documents. "He will use his power, his money, and his influence […] to endanger anyone who he perceives as a threat, including witnesses in this case." In addition, they also alleged that these bounties came into effect via intermediaries despite Durk's incarceration and public scrutiny. Apparently, these revelations in these newly obtained court filings contributed to a federal judge's denial of bond for The Voice, but it's unclear whether the defendant will continue in his efforts to secure bail.

Meanwhile, though, some other updates in Lil Durk's life are much more heartening, which probably balances out some of his stronger challenges. Primarily, we're talking about how he reportedly secretly married his longtime partner India Royale, who continues to show him a lot of support amid this legal drama. Hopefully they can one day enjoy their partnership outside of the repercussions of all these situations. After all, it seems like there are even more challenges on the way in the courtroom.

