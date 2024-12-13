Lil Durk Denied Bond Request Despite $3.3 Million Proposal Deal

Lil Durk will not be a free man anytime soon. The rapper has been charged with murder-for-hire, and scheduled for a trial in 2025. His lawyers proposed a motion for his release on December 12, as a means of securing his freedom until the trial starts. Unfortunately for Durk, the request was denied by a federal judge. To make matters worse, Lil Durk was linked to a second murder-for-hire case that allegedly took place in his native Chicago in 2022.
The bond information was provided by Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner. He provided updates on the Lil Durk case Thursday. He claimed that the rapper's attorneys proposed a sizable $3.3 million bond, which was split between two sources. The first $2.3 million was from equity on two of Lil Durk's homes in Georgia. The remaining $1 million was to be a cash sum from the rapper's label, Sony Music. A statement detailing Durk's recent accomplishments was also submitted. "He has demonstrated a genuine resolve," the statement asserted. "To publicly advocate for improving underserved communities and stopping the violence."
Lil Durk Was Linked To Second Murder-For-Hire Case
Despite the large sum, the motion was denied. Lil Durk's attorney, Jonathan Brayman, voiced his disappointment to the Chicago Tribune soon after. He did, however, assure the rapper's fans that they will continue to fight. "We were obviously disappointed, but will continue to fight on," Brayman told the outlet. "[He] remains confident and optimistic about the future. He deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support he has felt since his arrest." The attorney may be confident, but the second murder-for-hire allegation does not look good for the rapper.
The second murder-for-hire case allegedly took place on January 27, 2022. Lil Durk is alleged to have sanctioned the shooting of Stephon Mack, on West 111th Street in Chicago. The FBI claims that the 24 year old Mack was the leader of the Smashville sect of the Gangster Disciples. The prosecution notes that Lil Durk's brother, Dontay Banks, was shot and killed the year prior. A warrant application for Banks' death state that a member of the Gangster Disciples carried out the murder. Durk hasn't been formally charged with Mack's death. Local law enforcement informed the Tribune that the case is still open.
