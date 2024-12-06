Lil Durk's Lawyer Refutes Theory That He Referenced Murder-For-Hire In Lyrics

Music is once against a topic of debate.

Lil Durk is in serious legal trouble. The controversial rapper has been charged with murder-for-hire after being accused of allegedly targeting fellow rapper Quando Rondo. The latter was not killed, but Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, was. Lil Durk's legal team is not going down without a fight, however. Durk's legal representatives issued a statement on December 5, criticizing the prosecution for their emphasis on rap lyrics.

Lil Durk has multiple attorneys working for him at the moment. Drew Findling, Christy O'Connor, Marissa Goldberg and Jonathan Brayman are working to free the rapper, and they sent an email to Newsweek in which they detail their confidence moving forward. As far as they are concerned, when the prosecution has to rely on rap lyrics as a means of evidence, than there is not a lot of evidence to begin with. "When you see an artist's rap lyrics quoted as 'evidence' against them," they explained. "It is a glaring indication that there is no real evidence against that person."

Lil Durk's Lawyers Claim There's "No Real Evidence" In Song

The lyrics in question come from the Lil Durk song "Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy." The 2022 release sees the Chicago star "rapping about revenge" in a series of aggressive bars. Prosecution claims that Lil Durk was using his voice and his status within the rap industry to "commercialize" the death of Robinson. "Told me they got an addy (go, go) / Got location (go, go)," Durk rapped. "Green light (go, go, go, go, go) / Look on the news and see your son / You screamin', 'No, no' (p**sy)." The prosecution believes Durk is explicitly referencing news coverage of Robinson's death.

The rapper's lawyers, meanwhile, feel this is a very thin connection to make between him and the late Robinson. "The claims in the indictment against Mr. Banks are false and lacking in the most basic due diligence," they added. The team told Newsweek that they are not concerned about the subject matter of Lil Durk's music. Furthermore, they are eager to prove that the rapper was not involved in the alleged murder-for-hire scheme for which he's been charged. "He is looking forward to fighting against these false allegations in court," they concluded.