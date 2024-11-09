DJ Bandz Defends Lil Durk After Song Lyrics Are Quoted In New Indictment

Prosecutors accuse Lil Durk of rapping about Lul Pab's fatal shooting.

Lil Durk was arrested in Florida last month and hit with a charge for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. The Chicago rapper was taken into custody shortly after five alleged OTF affiliates were. Authorities believe they were allegedly hired to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were victims of a shooting at a gas station in Los Angeles. Quando Rondo was unharmed, while Lul Pab's wounds were fatal.

According to Billboard, prosecutors unveiled a new indictment yesterday (November 9), which includes two new charges against Durk. The charges include one murder-for-hire count and a firearms count. In the indictment, prosecutors also cite song of Durk's song lyrics, which they allege directly reference Lul Pab's murder.

DJ Bandz Insists Song Was Recorded Before Lul Pab Shooting

“Following the attempted murder of [Rondo] and the murder of [Lul Pab], defendant Banks sought to commercialize [Lul Pab]’s death by rapping about his revenge on [Rondo]," they allege. They additionally accuse Durk of referencing a news clip captured after the fatal shooting on his song “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” Babyface Ray. “Told me they got an addy (go, go)/ Got location (go, go)/ Green light (go, go, go, go, go),” Durk raps in the song. “Look on the news and see your son/ You screamin’, 'No, no' (pu**y).” Now, however, DJ Bandz has come to Durk's defense.

In a new tweet, he reacted to news that the song lyrics will reportedly be used in court, insisting that the song was recorded prior to the shooting. "Song was did wayyy b4 dat get yall weird police a** on," DJ Bandz wrote. What do you think of prosecutors citing Lil Durk's song lyrics in a new indictment? What about DJ Bandz insisting the song was recorded before Lul Pab's passing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.