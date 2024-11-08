Lil Durk Now Faces Life In Prison For New Federal Charges

The stakes are now much higher.

The case against Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire just got some incredibly raised stakes for the Chicago rapper. Moreover, a new federal indictment emerged against him this week, placing him as the main defendant and subjecting him to new charges. These include one count of conspiracy, one count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of wielding and using firearms during a violent crime. With these new charges, Smurk could face life in prison if convicted, and so could the other five codefendants listed in this new federal grand jury indictment. He reportedly remains in a Miami cell awaiting transfer to Los Angeles.

Of course, the reactions to Lil Durk's arrest and this subsequent indictment vary from staunch condemnation to outraged support, and both options got their fair share of pushback online. For example, Adam22 released a rap song titled "Free Durk" in support of his innocence, which elicited mocking and concerned reactions for a few different reasons. First off, it's a podcaster making a rap song, which never flies over the best with much of hip-hop's audience, especially someone with the platform that Adam has. Then, there are folks that expressed their discomfort with trivializing this serious matter and not waiting for more evidence, trial development, and deliberation.

Lil Durk Reportedly Faces Life In Prison

Not only could Lil Durk face life in prison if a conviction occurs, but some reports allege he could also face the death penalty. Take that information with a grain of salt, though, as neither the prosecution nor other sources clarified any of this. Other speculative comments, though, paint more of an understandable picture. According to an alleged source who reportedly spoke to TMZ, he plans to plead not guilty in this case.