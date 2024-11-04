Adam22 Gets Clowned For His "Free Durk" Song In Support Of The Incarcerated Rapper

Creators Inc NYE 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Fans have been trolling Adam22 over the song.

Adam22 has shared a new song in support of Lil Durk following the rapper's arrest on murder-for-hire charges for an alleged role in the attempted murder of Quando Rondo. On the track, "Free Durk," the podcaster proclaims his innocence while also referencing King Yella and Rick Ross.

Hip-hop fans on social media have been clowning Adam for the song. "All the folks that hate drake need to direct their attention right here," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response. Another added: "Y do the culture keep making these lame n****z famous, bro got funny cases with lil girls, he a sexual deviant, a vulture n everything yet this n***a still out here making money off the culture with his goofy ass."

Lil Durk Attends MLS Game In Chicago

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Authorities arrested Lil Durk in Miami, last month, for allegedly "orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member,” as put by United States Attorney Martin Estrada. She added: “Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.”

Adam22 Voices Support For Lil Durk

Check out Adam's full song for Lil Durk below. The rapper is expected to appear in court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, as that's where the alleged crime originally took place. Authorities have also arrested several of his Only The Family associates as alleged co-conspirators as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Adam22 as well as Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.

