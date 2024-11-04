Adam22 Gets Clowned For His "Free Durk" Song In Support Of The Incarcerated Rapper

Fans have been trolling Adam22 over the song.

Adam22 has shared a new song in support of Lil Durk following the rapper's arrest on murder-for-hire charges for an alleged role in the attempted murder of Quando Rondo. On the track, "Free Durk," the podcaster proclaims his innocence while also referencing King Yella and Rick Ross.

Hip-hop fans on social media have been clowning Adam for the song. "All the folks that hate drake need to direct their attention right here," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response. Another added: "Y do the culture keep making these lame n****z famous, bro got funny cases with lil girls, he a sexual deviant, a vulture n everything yet this n***a still out here making money off the culture with his goofy ass."

Authorities arrested Lil Durk in Miami, last month, for allegedly "orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member,” as put by United States Attorney Martin Estrada. She added: “Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.”

Adam22 Voices Support For Lil Durk