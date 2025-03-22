Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fans React To The One-Year Anniversary Of "Like That"

drake
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 17: Drake performs in Concert at Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois at United Center on August 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Kendrick Lamar poses backstage as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)
A lot has changed 12 months after Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud really took off and their fan bases have a lot to say about the battle.

When Travis Scott was pleading Metro Boomin and Future to play one of their then unreleased tracks for WE DON'T TRUST YOU AT Rolling Loud last year, none of us truly knew what was coming. On this day one year ago, though, folks put the pieces together. La Flame was dying to hear "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, a track that really set his dormant feud with Drake in motion. The discourse around this song was constant, with fans breaking down K. Dot's bars and predicting what was going to happen next. What did occur was an exhilarating back-and-forth battle, cementing this is one of the biggest rivalries of all time.

With "Like That" and WE DON'T TRUST YOU now officially a year old, fans of Drake and Kendrick Lamar are reacting and giving their honest takes on the song in particular. Some believe this kickstarted the greatest 12 months for any rapper ever. Conversely, as you could imagine, Drizzy's stans are still of the belief that this resurrected Lamar's "dying" career. As such, they stand firm that the Canadian mogul is still the face of the genre.

Who Won The Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef?

While there are certainly a lot of people looking back on this moment fondly, there are a few stragglers who find the whole feud annoying. That seems to be the growing attitude surrounding it as spectators think that Kendrick has been dragging this out. Because of this the hatred for the Compton rapper has ballooned considerably. Music critic Anthony Fantano (aka theneedledrop), who's a pretty big fan of his, called him out for being hypocritical. His three appearances on Playboi Carti's album had the internet personality accusing him of moral grandstanding.

Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar "Like That"

Then of course, there's the entire Drake and UMG saga that has spawned from "Like That," ultimately. The results of that remain to be seen, but it's not looking good for him either at the moment. At the end of the day, you could argue that Kendrick, who was considered the winner after "Not Like Us," has not gotten the ending he foresaw. While he's got his loyal fans, there's almost an equal number of people who wouldn't mind him going quiet for a little while. But you can't deny that this beef has done a lot for the genre and was maybe the defining moment over these last 25 years.

