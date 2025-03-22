Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fans React To The One-Year Anniversary Of "Like That"

When Travis Scott was pleading Metro Boomin and Future to play one of their then unreleased tracks for WE DON'T TRUST YOU AT Rolling Loud last year, none of us truly knew what was coming. On this day one year ago, though, folks put the pieces together. La Flame was dying to hear "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, a track that really set his dormant feud with Drake in motion. The discourse around this song was constant, with fans breaking down K. Dot's bars and predicting what was going to happen next. What did occur was an exhilarating back-and-forth battle, cementing this is one of the biggest rivalries of all time.

With "Like That" and WE DON'T TRUST YOU now officially a year old, fans of Drake and Kendrick Lamar are reacting and giving their honest takes on the song in particular. Some believe this kickstarted the greatest 12 months for any rapper ever. Conversely, as you could imagine, Drizzy's stans are still of the belief that this resurrected Lamar's "dying" career. As such, they stand firm that the Canadian mogul is still the face of the genre.

Who Won The Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef?

While there are certainly a lot of people looking back on this moment fondly, there are a few stragglers who find the whole feud annoying. That seems to be the growing attitude surrounding it as spectators think that Kendrick has been dragging this out. Because of this the hatred for the Compton rapper has ballooned considerably. Music critic Anthony Fantano (aka theneedledrop), who's a pretty big fan of his, called him out for being hypocritical. His three appearances on Playboi Carti's album had the internet personality accusing him of moral grandstanding.

Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar "Like That"