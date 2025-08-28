42 Dugg Complains About How Hip-Hop "Turned On" Drake

42 Dugg performs during the "Lil Baby and Friends" tour at the FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Drake feuded with tons of other artists in 2024, including ASAP Rocky, Rick Ross, and most notably, Kendrick Lamar.

42 Dugg voiced his support for Drake in a pair of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he complained about how quickly people will switch up on hip-hop artists, using the Toronto rapper as an example. He noted how many fellow artists Drake has helped put on over the years.

"Man GET THE MONEY. Eventually they gone tear you down could be something you did or didn’t do eventually they get tired of your ass no matter who you is. THATS Why MY ADVICE IS ALWAYS GET ENOUGH MONEY TILL YOU CAN LEAVE THIS SH*T ALONE FOR GOOD," he wrote in one post.

In a follow-up, he added: "I knew our ass was out when these muf*ckas turned on Drake, Drake put on 400 rappers an counting if they can say f*ck him ah street n***a got zero chances."

When DJ Akademiks shared the posts on Instagram, fans debated the validity of Dugg's take in the comments section. "It’s kinda sad what happened to drake forreal," one fan wrote. Another user countered: "Who did he put on ? Ilovemakonen is cooking fries for a living, Party should be the biggest rnb artist in the world instead he’s stuck giving his best music to Drake. He worked with whoever was next up to keep himself hot he would never give Blocboy JB a verse today."

Read More: 42 Dugg Delivers Catchy Hooks & Heavy Production On "We Not Done"

Drake Feuds

Following the release of Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" single in 2024, tons of artists began publicly dissing Drake. Other artists to call him out included Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more. Drake ended up firing back at most of them on his song, "Push Ups."

In addition to hip-hop artists, Drake has also had a falling out with multiple professional athletes. On one of his latest singles, "What Did I Miss?," he appeared to target LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he raps on the song.

Read More: Detroit Police Arrest Suspect In Skilla Baby Shooting After Searching Their Home

