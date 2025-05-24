42 Dugg Delivers Catchy Hooks & Heavy Production On "We Not Done"

BY Alexander Cole 340 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
42 Dugg We Not Done42 Dugg We Not Done
42 Dugg has always been consistent with his music and he proves that to be the case once again on his new track "We Not Done."

42 Dugg is an artist who has always been able to drop anthems. His hook writing is top notch and his beat selection certainly enhances the music. Over the years, his fans have stood by him, and whenever he drops, they are eager to list.

Overall, that should be the case yet again with his new track "We Not Done" which certainly has those aforementioned anthem qualities. The hook is extremely catchy and his performance is captivating enough to where fans would chant these lyrics back in a concert setting.

"We not done selling bricks, selling pints/We not done moving blues, moving ice." Dugg raps. "We not done, still running through the bows/Who shot cuz? I think I know who did it."

42 Dugg continues to prove he is not going anywhere. Even with some recent public antics involving 50 Cent, for now, the artist is keeping it all about the music, which is something that we love to see.

Only time will tell whether or not this new track sets up an album, mixtape, or even an EP. If one thing is for certain, however, it is that Dugg's fans are happy to get new music from him. Hopefully, we hear some more very soon. If he keeps making songs like this, then he will position himself for a successful 2025.

Read More: 50 Cent Redirects His Fury At 42 Dugg, Accusing Him Of Sharing Money With Big Meech

42 Dugg - We Not Done

Quotable Lyrics:

We not done, yeah, we not done stepping
Two straps on, Smith & Wesson
Who not bold? Yeah, fucking right
Who I know? Who got a n***a life?
Chill, I'm home, let's get this bitch going
We not done, getting 60 for the oranges

Read More: 42 Dugg Demands 50 Cent "Shut Up" Amidst Big Meech "Rat" Allegations

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
50 Cent In Concert Music 42 Dugg Demands 50 Cent "Shut Up" Amidst Big Meech "Rat" Allegations 7.3K
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere Music 50 Cent Redirects His Fury At 42 Dugg, Accusing Him Of Sharing Money With Big Meech 7.3K
42 dugg n.p.o. Songs 42 Dugg & Sexyy Red Have One With "N.P.O." 2.2K
42-dugg-win-wit-us Songs 42 Dugg Drops Off High-Octane Single "Win Wit Us" 2.6K