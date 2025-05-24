42 Dugg is an artist who has always been able to drop anthems. His hook writing is top notch and his beat selection certainly enhances the music. Over the years, his fans have stood by him, and whenever he drops, they are eager to list.

Overall, that should be the case yet again with his new track "We Not Done" which certainly has those aforementioned anthem qualities. The hook is extremely catchy and his performance is captivating enough to where fans would chant these lyrics back in a concert setting.

"We not done selling bricks, selling pints/We not done moving blues, moving ice." Dugg raps. "We not done, still running through the bows/Who shot cuz? I think I know who did it."

42 Dugg continues to prove he is not going anywhere. Even with some recent public antics involving 50 Cent, for now, the artist is keeping it all about the music, which is something that we love to see.

Only time will tell whether or not this new track sets up an album, mixtape, or even an EP. If one thing is for certain, however, it is that Dugg's fans are happy to get new music from him. Hopefully, we hear some more very soon. If he keeps making songs like this, then he will position himself for a successful 2025.

42 Dugg - We Not Done

Quotable Lyrics: