42 Dugg & Doughboy Clay Dig In On New Single "It Get Deeper Pt. 3"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 313 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
42 Dugg Doughboy Clay It Get Deeper Pt 3 Stream 42 Dugg Doughboy Clay It Get Deeper Pt 3 Stream
While this isn't much of a new sound for 42 Dugg, Doughboy Clay's soulful additions elevate a solid foundation.

42 Dugg is one of the biggest names in the Detroit hip-hop scene this decade, so much so that he has a song series to his name over the past few years. Its latest installment, the new single "It Get Deeper Pt. 3," calls on Doughboy Clay to provide some soulful and triumphant background vocals over a solid foundation.

Dugg doesn't switch up his formula much on here, as this still has the rasp and charisma that cuts like "We Not Done" embody. The Detroit bounce is also unmistakeable on here. But in comparison to previous material, this contrasts the gruff grittiness with soaring tones and Doughboy's vocals in a more dramatic way. Rising string-like synths and faint sampled tones leave all the space for the "Detroit" spitter and the drum beat.

It ends up working very well, as this contains some pretty sharp bars here and there and the track goes in a surprisingly uplifting mood by the time it ends. We will see whether or not he has more to offer this year when it comes to new singles and other big moves.

Elsewhere, we know 42 Dugg doesn't play about his peers, and we expect even more fiery tracks to emerge in the near future. "It Get Deeper Pt. 3" isn't a change of pace by any means, but it feels like one of the more inspired cuts in this vein he's done in a while. With that in mind, the future looks pretty bright for Dugg.

Read More: 42 Dugg Complains About How Hip-Hop "Turned On" Drake

42 Dugg & Doughboy Clay – "It Get Deeper Pt. 3"

Quotable Lyrics
N***as got to be crazy, talking about no more dropping fives,
Like you don't feel s**t for all the nights when we was crying,
I don't care if they didn't do it, I'm blaming them,
I'm the type to still blow, n***a, and I'm famous

Read More: 42 Dugg's Sports Betting Rage Towards Russell Wilson Leads To Being A Lauging Stock On Social Media

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
why is 42 dugg jail Original Content Why Is 42 Dugg In Jail? What We Know About The Case 3.4K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music 42 Dugg Complains About How Hip-Hop "Turned On" Drake 2.3K
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Music 42 Dugg Defends Eminem’s Legacy In Detroit After Skilla Baby’s Controversial Take 2.7K
Skilla Baby Performs 42 Dugg Shows Days After Shooting Hip Hop News Music Skilla Baby Performs At 42 Dugg Show Just Days After Shooting 2.6K
Comments 0