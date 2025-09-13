42 Dugg & Doughboy Clay Dig In On New Single "It Get Deeper Pt. 3"

42 Dugg is one of the biggest names in the Detroit hip-hop scene this decade, so much so that he has a song series to his name over the past few years. Its latest installment, the new single "It Get Deeper Pt. 3," calls on Doughboy Clay to provide some soulful and triumphant background vocals over a solid foundation.

Dugg doesn't switch up his formula much on here, as this still has the rasp and charisma that cuts like "We Not Done" embody. The Detroit bounce is also unmistakeable on here. But in comparison to previous material, this contrasts the gruff grittiness with soaring tones and Doughboy's vocals in a more dramatic way. Rising string-like synths and faint sampled tones leave all the space for the "Detroit" spitter and the drum beat.

It ends up working very well, as this contains some pretty sharp bars here and there and the track goes in a surprisingly uplifting mood by the time it ends. We will see whether or not he has more to offer this year when it comes to new singles and other big moves.

Elsewhere, we know 42 Dugg doesn't play about his peers, and we expect even more fiery tracks to emerge in the near future. "It Get Deeper Pt. 3" isn't a change of pace by any means, but it feels like one of the more inspired cuts in this vein he's done in a while. With that in mind, the future looks pretty bright for Dugg.

42 Dugg & Doughboy Clay – "It Get Deeper Pt. 3"