42 Dugg's Sports Betting Rage Towards Russell Wilson Leads To Being A Lauging Stock On Social Media

42 Dugg can't stop gambling.

42 Dugg and gambling have become a frequent trending topic in 2024. On Christmas Day, Yo Gotti's protege unleashed a fiery rant about a football bet, taking aim at veteran NFL quarterback Russell Wilson following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ crushing 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Dugg's wager is unknown, but his angry tweet confirmed that he lost the bet at Wilson's expense. Addressed to Wilson, he tweeted: “Russel Wilson so f*cking weak old a#s n***a give it the f*ck up you costing n***as money cuz, merry f*cking Christmas dog."

42 Dugg's outrage led to X users flooding his comments with jokes and advisement. Many comments acknowledged the absurdity of betting against the dominant Chiefs, who hold a stellar 15-1 record this season compared to the Steelers’ 10-6. “Your biggest mistake was betting against the Chiefs … on a holiday at that,” one user replied. Another added, “N#### that s### ain’t his fault lmfaooo.” “Call the hotline, bro,” one commenter quipped, referencing the toll gambling can take.

Social Media Has A Few Laughs At 42 Dugg's Expense Over Betting Outrage

Based on previous tweets, there appears to be a connection between 42 Dugg's post and the winning percentage. The latest tweet follows the "We Paid" rap star lashing out at other pro athletes this month, mentioning sports betting. Dugg went on a tirade targeting the Sacramento Kings, calling them “so F###### weak.” He also expressed disdain for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, blaming him for a significant financial loss. “I ain’t even gone speak on Jalen Hurts a hoe much he cost me last night,” Dugg wrote.