Sada Baby Gives Inside Scoop On Alleged 42 Dugg & Offset Fight

Sada Baby recently recalled the dice game between 42 Dugg and Offset that nearly came to blows. Speaking about the incident during a recent interview caught by NoJumper, Sada explained that he would've had to take Dugg's side in the argument had it escalated any further.

He recalled that 42 Dugg was shooting dice when Offset walked into the room and an argument quickly ensued. Sada explained that, even though he wasn't close with Dugg, they're both from Detroit so he would've felt obligated to stand up for him. "All our problems-- that type of sh*t, it went out the door. So, thank God nothing happened," he said, explaining that things eventually cooled off. "It was looking like Offset and his mans was about to try to press Dugg about Dugg winning dice fairly... If they would've f*cked Dugg up and I was sitting there, I feel like my city would've been mad at me for not helping Dugg regardless of what we had going on."

Read More: Offset's Fight With 42 Dugg Led To Lil Baby Beef, Wack 100 Claims

Sada Baby Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Sada Baby performs onstage during the WJLB Big Holiday Show at Little Caesars Arena on December 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The incident is rumored to have led to Offset feuding with Lil Baby, considering 42 Dugg is signed to his 4PF imprint. Sada isn't the first person to detail what went down during the dice game. Wack 100 previously claimed to have been the one to de-escalate the situation. “I was there, I watched it. Got in the middle of it, stopped it,” Wack said on his 100 ENT show. “It would have blazed that night. Over dice. If it wasn’t for Wack, that n***a would have been in the morgue that night. I told Dugg, ‘You all the way wrong.'”

Sada Baby Speaks On Offset & 42 Dugg

Check out Sada's full recollection of the event above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sada Baby on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Akademiks Suggests Offset & Lil Baby Beef Began Over Dice Game

[Via]