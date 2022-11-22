The rumored tension between Offset and Lil Baby is being discussed by Akademiks once again. The labelmates’ relationship was called into question years ago when gossip surfaced about an alleged altercation. Moreover, a driving force for keeping those conversations alive is Akademiks, and he’s chatting with VladTV about the crux of the controversy.

“The whole alleged thing with Lil Baby and Offset happened [because of] a dice game,” says Akademiks.

As an illustration, DJ Vlad and Akademiks mention Jay-Z, stating you won’t find the mogul playing dice games in the hood.

“You guys are multimillionaires, make tens of millions of dollars,” Akademiks continues. “Man, go to Vegas, go get pampered. They’re gonna lock off a section, book you a suite. You’re gonna have chicks dance for you, the greatest entertainment in the world. They’re serving you drinks. You’re doin’ what you want if you want to gamble your money.”

“But, you know what someone told me? They’re like, ‘Yo, listen. Seventy-five percent of those dice games’…there are popular ones that rappers go to.When rappers go to cities, there are hood n*ggas that always got a dice game. Someone told me, like, ‘Yo, all of them sh*ts is like, scams.'”

Migos star Takeoff was shot and killed at a purported dice game at the top of November. This week, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner updated Click2Houston on where the case currently stands.

“I feel good where we’re progressing. You remember on that day, I met with his mother,” said Chief Finner. “The main thing is we get it right. I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride, and then we have to come back and say, ‘Woah that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

Watch DJ Akademiks chatting with VladTV below.

