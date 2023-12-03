Sada Baby's DJ Akademiks Beef Has Nothing To Do With Him, The Rapper Explains

One of DJ Akademiks' many rap beefs this year was with Sada Baby, which happened after he got into it with someone from the rapper's entourage. However, it seems like things aren't actually that personal or contentious, and those words are from Yada himself. Moreover, he recently spoke to Adam22 of No Jumper, who was under the impression that he and Ak had a run-in or inciting incident of sorts. Then, the Detroit MC went on to explain that this was completely based on one of his friends' bombast, and that the media personality shouldn't be mad at him for something he never did.

Furthermroe, this is quite notable because Sada Baby fortunately squashed a lot of his rap feuds over the past few years. As such, you know that when he is looking for the smoke or dismissing it, he's speaking from a knowledgeable and more healed place. For example, the Skuba Sada artist mended his relationship with Doe Boy earlier this year, which was great for hip-hop to witness. Hopefully even more people take cues from this behavior and think about what petty situations are really worth engaging in.

Sada Baby Explains DJ Akademiks Beef To Adam22: Watch

Still, we can't give the 31-year-old all the credit when it comes to this beef-squashing, because there are other important players here. One of them actually shows up in this No Jumper interview: he mentions that the person that Akademiks is beefing with was, at that moment, with Skilla Baby. For those unaware, Skilla was instrumental in Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby leaving the past behind them and coming together by solving their grievances with one another. The result is a more unified scene in Detroit that is more able to support each other and develop individually without pressures of artificial loyalty.

Meanwhile, we're sure that the former Everyday Struggle host will continue to catch hands within hip-hop. After all, it's something that took his platform to new heights, and is a favorite pastime when it comes to rap fans aware of him. But Sada doesn't want people thinking that he wants anything to do with it. For more news and the latest updates on DJ Akademiks and Sada Baby, keep checking in with HNHH.

