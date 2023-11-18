Sada Baby Drops His Second Tape Of The Year With “SkuBop”

Sada Baby, a rapper hailing from Detroit, Michigan, has made a name for himself by creating high-energy bangers. He does not have a massive fanbase. However, it seems he is more focused on creating what he enjoys and it has still led to a stable career. Baby got his start, at least on streaming, in 2016. A handful of singles with some more local names got the ball rolling for him. His singles catalog is massive, as well as his album discography. It is especially impressive for someone who has been in the game for just seven years.

The project that really set him up for a career was his 2020 tape, Skuba Sada 2. Two tracks became popular amongst Sada Baby's fans were "Aktivated" and "Pressin" with the late King Von. In addition, the follow-up, Skuba Sada 2.5 in 2022, also contained another hit, "Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)" with Nicki Minaj.

Listen To SkuBop By Sada Baby

That album was a big moment for Baby, and now he is hoping this will be another gem. His newest project, SkuBop, features 12 tracks, but is only 32 minutes long. Three tracks were released in promotion for the record. "Lenny Cooke," "Fresh" with Skilla Baby, and "Ugly Sweater" were the first tasters. Give it a listen now.

What are your initial thoughts on Sada Baby's brand-new album, SkuBop? Which tracks are you pulling from this tracklist and adding to your playlist? Is Sada an underrated artist? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Sada Baby, as well as all of the best album drops.

SkuBop Tracklist:

November 35th Us or Nothing Apetoven Slimothy The Whoop Testament Kamehameha Komplicated Attitudinal Fresh (feat. Skilla Baby) Lenny Cooke Ugly Sweater Extra

