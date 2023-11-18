Joe Budden’s Roast Of B5 Gets Response From Group Member Dustin Michael

If you've never heard of B5 before, they were a boy band-ish group signed to Bad Boy Records back in the early 2000s. As such, they were among the artists that could've benefitted from Diddy giving the label's artists their publishing rights back. Not only did they say they never received a call for this, but people like Joe Budden roasted them for thinking that they could enjoy this opportunity. It's unclear if the rapper and podcaster insinuated that Sean Combs simply won't do it, or if they're not worth giving money to at all. Regardless, it seems like group member Dustin Michael took it as the latter, as he had a scathing response to his comments.

Moreover, he released a video statement to the We In Miami podcast, on which their thoughts on Bad Boy's publishing moves is what inspired Joe Budden's comments in the first place (which is now one of his many feuds). Michael told him to "shut the f**k up" and accused him of not doing his proper research on the group's financials. In addition, he said that the former Everyday Struggle host loves to talk about people who had the success that he never found. All in all, these two parties probably won't see eye-to-eye on anything related to this, as they clearly have different priorities and perspectives.

Read More: Bad Boy Records’s B5 Singer Says He’s “Never Seen A Penny” From Album Sales

Dustin Michael Of B5 Claps Back At Joe Budden: Watch

However, Dustin Michael also tore into Joe Budden for his recent criticisms of Drake, which you've probably seen plastered all around media these days. This is another case that many interpreted as someone complaining about another's success, although Drizzy's response seemed equally bitter. Regardless of where you fall on that, a lot of this conflict is just the nature of commentary. Still, B5 and many others think that folks could be much more respectful and less extreme in their critiques.

Meanwhile, Dustin Michael and his group will likely develop themselves in other areas outside of the Bad Boy umbrella. Joe will keep his media endeavors going, and perhaps they can see that a sit-down conversation might inspire a lot of engagement. If they can hash things out, maybe there's a lesson to learn here. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Joe Budden and B5.

Read More: Joe Budden & Tasha K Make Amends After Recent Feud