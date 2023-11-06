Joe Budden & Tasha K Make Amends After Recent Feud

Joe Budden and Tasha K have made amends after their recent feud over an unreleased interview on The Joe Budden Podcast. They both discussed the situation in a series of texts shared on Instagram, over the weekend.

"Please make sure that the viewers can't see up my dress. I'm a married woman and mother," Tasha K wrote first. "Oh... Stupid me thinking you might lead with an apology lol. But duly noted, I got you lol," Budden's first texts read, to which Tasha responds: "I apologized in a full video. But I apologize for cursing you out. Now your turn." When Tasha K posted screenshots of the texts on Instagram, Budden commented: "Apology accepted Tasha."

Joe Budden Visits SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Joe Budden at SiriusXM Studios on October 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Fans were glad to see Budden and Tasha K back on good terms. One user commented: "You know in the past I was torn at times with how I felt about you mam but I respect you and truly love the authenticity and rawness and also how you know to address when you are wrong! Now I can’t stop watching you! If you leak it there is always some truth to it no matter what the naysayers say." Others called on them to release the video interview.

Tasha K Shares Texts With Joe Budden

Budden previously claimed he wouldn't release the interview due to Cardi B's recent lawsuit against Tasha K. "Like I already told her, that interview was a problem legally, financially, and algorithmically. It was a lot going on in that interview. It would be foolish of me to just put out an interview with the girl that just got sued and lost for $4 million without checking this," he said on his Joe Budden After Hours show in September. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden and Tasha K on HotNewHipHop.

