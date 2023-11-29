Tasha K Calls Out Joe Budden And Says He's A "Puppet"

In the fast-paced world of hip-hop gossip, Tasha K is known for fearlessly diving into controversial topics. And this time she's calling out Joe Budden for his conspicuous silence on the Diddy scandal. "Everybody mad cause Joe ain't speak, what y'all expect?" Tasha K declared in a recent video. She criticized the podcast host for citing legal reasons as his rationale for not addressing the accusations against Diddy. Tasha K, no stranger to pushing the envelope, raised a thought-provoking question about the consequences of speaking out against powerful figures. She drew a parallel to Wendy Williams' post-reporting struggles. She questioned, "Have you seen any major sites reporting on the fact that he did or didn't do it? Diddy is notorious for having people fired. He's trained them not to speak out, whether it's true or not true."

However, the controversial commentator argued there's a reason Joe Budden is hesitant. Furthermore, she thinks him not delving into the Diddy scandal is rooted in a personal connection. "This [Diddy situation] was personal for Joe. He's been on the internet a long time and has seen clips of himself circulating about women making allegations of him abusing them," Tasha K claimed. In her eyes, Budden's transformation into a domesticated man with a girlfriend doesn't clear him of potential skeletons in his closet. Moreover, Tasha K boldly asserted that Joe Budden is involved in this world. A world that tolerates and even celebrates individuals accused of mistreating women.

Tasha K Doesn't Hold Back

"Joe loves woman beaters. That's his world," she says. "And just because he's not in that world anymore, he's an at-home man and has a girlfriend now. There's a lot of sh-t that ain't come out about him yet." Moreover, while the controversy surrounding Diddy continues to make waves, Tasha K's scrutiny of Joe Budden adds another layer to the ongoing conversation.

In the unpredictable realm of hip-hop drama, it remains to be seen whether Joe Budden will break his silence and address the allegations against Diddy. Moreover, audiences wonder if he'll continue to navigate the fine line between loyalty and journalistic integrity. However, let us know your thoughts on HNHH! Should Joe Budden have reported on the Diddy situation? What do you think of his reasoning for why he didnt?

