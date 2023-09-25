Joe Budden Explains His Decision To Not Release Tasha K Interview

Joe Budden has found himself caught up in long-running drama between Cardi B and Tasha K. It began loosely when he expressed some unfavorable opinions about Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Bongos" when it dropped a few weeks ago. Though he disputes the way it was reported by many outlets it certainly started a back-and-forth between the pair and had fans buzzing about potential beef. Cardi claimed that the criticism was personal while Budden shared that it hurt him the way the story was grabbing headlines.

The drama took on an interesting new direction when Joe Budden recorded an interview with Tasha K. Tasha is a blogger and Youtuber whom Cardi B has long had beef with. The pair were embroiled in a lawsuit for years that resulted in a massive payday for Cardi when it was proven that Tasha deliberately spread lies about the rapper. The surprise came when Budden announced that he was shelving the interview and not releasing it publicly. That didn't sit right with Tasha who lit into the host claiming that he was bending to pressure from Cardi to keep the interview from being released.

Joe Budden Talks Tasha K Interview

Now in a newly released audio clip, Budden provides an explanation for his actions that many fans are viewing as an excuse. He identifies legal issues with releasing the interview, citing Tasha's loss in the Cardi B lawsuit in particular. He claims that his lawyers were looking over the video while the "beef" was ongoing. Ultimately, they decided against releasing it.

Fans in the comments are skeptical. Some think he can't release it because something Tasha says is unfounded. "Tasha was probably still telling the same lies and he didn’t want any parts of it," one comment says. Others think Cardi is keeping the interview quiet herself. "Atlantic cut him a check. Let’s be real!!,: another comment suggests. What do you think of Joe Budden's response to critiques about shelving his Tasha K interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

