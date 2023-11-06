Joe Budden’s Attacker Claims Taxstone Put Out A Hit On Him

Joe Budden's many beefs continue, and while he did mend his recent one with Tasha K, he still has some big fish to fry. Moreover, his latest feud in the public eye connects with former rapper, popular media personality, and current convict Taxstone. Back during his appearance on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast's main host called him a "worker." This was referring to the fact that he never gave him any game because he was working for people that actually ran things. Apparently, Tax didn't take too kindly to this, and allegedly caused another one of the former Everyday Struggle host's recent headlines.

If you didn't already know, Joe Budden recently addressed a fight in which someone "socked" him, and told people that it's no cause for dramatics. However, in a hilarious example of self-snitching, the man who claims to have punched him also suggested that Taxstone put out a hit on him. Furthermore, this theory stems from the supposed attacker's recent Instagram post's caption: "When a WORKER could get a BOSS touch that's tough!" it reads. In addition, he also posted an additional message on his IG Story: "I BEAT ON HIM DOLO WE AINT JUMP HIM... FREE TAXSTONE."

Read More: Who Is Taxstone? The Podcaster Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison

The Man Who Punched Joe Budden Seems To Self-Snitch On Him & Taxstone

While this is purely speculative at the moment, Taxstone is not actually the only prime suspect here. There are plenty of other reasons in the media cycle as to why someone would want to hurt Joe Budden. For example, there's his comments on the DJ Envy and Cesar Pina fraud scandal, which prompted the latter's brother to pull up on him at a bar. While explaining this, the Slaughterhouse MC basically laughed off the prospect that any of these people pose a threat.

Meanwhile, it's wild how he keeps up with all these narratives and beefs while still giving props to the industry. Budden recently praised Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Cobra," and also came to the defense of the City Girls' recent low album sales. For every bridge burned, it seems like he wants a new one to build in its place, which would be more commendable if not for the fact that he's principally a commentator; in other words, it's not that surprising. For more news and the latest updates on Taxstone and Joe Budden, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: J. Cole Responds To Joe Budden Saying He Washed Drake On “First Person Shooter”