hit list
- MusicJoe Budden's Attacker Claims Taxstone Put Out A Hit On HimThe media personality had previously called Taxstone a "worker" on Gillie and Wallo's podcast, inspiring beef between them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJake Paul Reveals Why Floyd Mayweather Isn't On His "Hit List"Jake Paul isn't too concerned with Money Mayweather.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Reveals His "Hit List" Ahead Of Tyron Woodley FightJake Paul has an ambitious list of people he wants to fight.By Alexander Cole