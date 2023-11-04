Cesar Pina “Almost Got Himself” In A Lot Of Trouble, Joe Budden Explains Scuffle

Joe Budden recently faced some smoke in real life when Cesar Pina's brother pulled up on him. For those unaware, Pina is DJ Envy's business associate, and they both faced a lot of accusations of fraud and shady business deals recently. In fact, it even resulted in The Breakfast Club host's former (but allegedly current) partner getting arrested. Of course, the Slaughterhouse MC commented on this situation and wasn't too forgiving to either man. Regardless, he kept his composure when Pina's brother confronted him, and on his podcast, he went into more detail about what happened. "Wednesday, this n***a rolled over in the spot [a bar]," the rapper began. "Totally empty, completely empty. Tuesday and Wednesday be slow. So it was completely empty in there, me and Big Mo, shout out to Mo. Me and Big Mo roll up in there and sit at the bar.

"Actually, the bar's crowded," Joe Budden continued. "So now I sit all the way by the bathroom. For the viewing audience at home, that's the corner, that's the cut away from things. You can't be seen and all of this, yada yada yada. So me and Mo sit there, we chillin'. [I get a drink from someone unknown], the waitress says, 'Flipping New Jersey.' Now, I say, I only know one Flipping New Jersey. 'Oh, s**t, maybe Cease is up in here.' So I get up, I go outside to this little smoke section, where I could see a little.I don't see nobody, right? So then she gives a description. 'Nah, it's n***a with a skully and glasses. He's not white, but he's not black, he's something.'

Read More: Who Is Cesar Pina? DJ Envy’s Business Partner Facing Ponzi Scheme Charges

Joe Budden Explains Confrontation With Cesar Pina's Brother: Watch

"It's not Cesar 'Flipping New Jersey,'" Joe Budden continued. "So to me now, this is just a weirdo fan being funny, cool. Or maybe somebody who really likes Mo. [Cesar's brother] sent me the drink, and he keeps getting up and going over, and he's got some people with him. 'Just be careful.' And I said, 'Thank you, man. I appreciate that.' Then his friend gets up, he's walking, he positions himself at the corner of the bar. What I'm telling you is it was a lot of wocky, goofy s**t going on in there. But now the Lakers were getting smacked, I'm glued to this s**t. As soon as they go into overtime, motherf***ers in the spot hit all the lights, click-click, cut the TVs off, bong! 'Everybody out!' You motherf***er, you gotta be kidding me. But that's cool. Everybody out, it ain't but five people in there.

"See, that's the other thing; these clips say somebody pulled up on me," he concluded. "No, these goofy n***as was just in there. Ain't nobody pulled up, they was there. All the news is 'Yo, man, you smoking.' And 'Who's that girl?' F**k my safety. But anyway, I light the cig, these n***as come out and they just standing there looking like they're waiting for the Uber. Non-threatening-looking n***as. I still don't know who this dude is. He pulls his phone out, and that's what you hear. 'Budden! Budden!' I'm like, 'Please don't tape me.' I walk inside, when I walk out, and I have a few words with him. He almost got himself in a real pickle." For more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: DJ Envy Is Innocent, Claims Cesar Pina In New Video