Joe Budden Questions City Girls’ Low Sales: “Somebody Was Trying To Hurt Them”

City Girls' new album RAW just came out recently, and a big point of contention for the community is how low the album's sales were. Moreover, the project was projected to debut with around 6K album-equivalent unit sales, which is disappointing when compared to similar mainstream acts (they actually debuted with 10K, which isn't much better). While many clowned the Miami duo for their failure to perform, others believe that there's something fishy going on here. On The Joe Budden Podcast, the MC and his co-hosts called these sales numbers into question, stating that the system isn't reflecting their streaming success. Even if they won't bring RAW up to staggering numbers, this metric is still not fully reflective of the audience they reached according to these commentators.

"I don’t know of an artist that signed with a major that did 6,000," Ice expressed on the show. He suggested that this projected metric was actually for the pure album sales and not for streaming sales, and that someone leaked these low-skewed numbers to embarrass the City Girls. "I need to have that number confirmed,” Joe Budden added. “It still sounds unbelievable to me. I’m with you as far as how they counted that. Maybe it’s the pure album sales. Somebody was trying to hurt them during their release."

City Girls' Low Album Sales Fall Under The Joe Budden Podcast's Scrutiny: Watch

In addition, the cohort also addressed the idea that the City Girls might be no more soon. Given the timing of when this speculation fired up, the media personalities interpreted it as a way to garner more attention for RAW. "I just look at the timing,” Ice expressed. “We ain’t heard nothing about them breaking up like this, we haven’t seen text messages and all this stuff, until after the album dropped. Why?"

Meanwhile, the raunchy rap femcee duo addressed these low sales on various occasions, whether in interviews or by themselves. They took some accountability and responsibility for it, sharing what they think they could do a better job of in the future. Still, JT and Yung Miami also suggested that there's something working against, so maybe there's more to uncover about this 6K sales number. On that note, log back into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden and the City Girls.

