Former Bad Boy Group B5 Demand Publishing Rights From Diddy

B5, an R&B group that released two albums as artists under Diddy at Bad Boy Records, is demanding their publishing rights back. They revealed that they haven’t heard from Diddy despite his offer to give other artists like Mase, The Notorious B.I.G., and The LOX, among others their rights back. They discussed the situation during an appearance on the We In Miami podcast.

The group explained that they “didn’t hear anything, we didn’t get no calls [or] nothing like that, from that.” They added: “Puff — Diddy, yeah, we all want our publishing too.” The crew continued: “We were so young at the time; we didn’t understand the business of it. But, you know, now looking back, it’s like, ‘Damn, why our names wasn’t on the credits?… Where the percentages at? Where the [publishing] at?” They also remarked that they left the label due to “not seeing eye to eye.”

Read More: Bad Boy Records’s B5 Singer Says He’s “Never Seen A Penny” From Album Sales

B5 & Diddy At BET Studios

NEW YORK - JULY 19: Diddy and B5 (Brian, Dustin, Patrick, Kelly, Carnell) on the set of BET's 106 & Park at BET Studios on July 19, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

Even artists who have gotten their rights back from Diddy have complained about the Bad Boy boss. Mark Curry, who featured on the 2001 hit, “Bad Boy For Life,” remarked that his rights are worthless this late. “What’s it worth now? He gave me mine back a long time ago … That’s disrespectful — I said why don’t you just keep it and pay me? I don’t want the publishing; I want the money,” he said on Instagram.

B5 Address Status Of Publishing Rights

He continued: “Diddy gave the publishing back. So what? It has no value… I want him to give me a million cash and then I can plan the rest of my life out well. Ever had somebody owe you $50… when you needed it back… they didn’t pay you… then by the time they do pay you… the $50 doesn’t mean the same as it did when you needed it?” Be on the lookout for further updates on further updates on B5 and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: B5 Issues The Start Of A New Era With “Wave” Video

[Via]