Former Bad Boy Group B5's Dustin Breeding Slams Kanye West Defending Diddy

Kanye West, also Ye, has been receiving a lot of attention behind his latest rant that supports the release of Diddy. One of the many to weigh-in on Ye's remarks is former Bad Boy R&B group B5 singer, Dustin Breeding. In a Instagram Live conversation, the singer would say Ye is "trippin." Calling Diddy a "Monster," Dustin would slam Kanye West for defending the mogul who is currently detained of Sexual Asssault and Sex Trafficking charges. On Diddy, Dustin said, "He was a meance. he was a monster. That's it. He didn't do right by nobody. At that time, we should have been the biggest group in the nation."

Addressing Kanye West's tweets about Diddy, Dustin said, "He trippin for that sh*t. And I actually like Kanye, but him doing that. You buggin, bro." Diddy introduced Dustin Breeding and his brothers as B5 in 2005. The group released their self-titled debut album in 2005. They are best known for their hit songs, "All I Do" and "Let It Be."

Who Is Dustin Breeding of B5?

Breeding's comments follow Ye's latest rant that began on Thursday evening, February 6. Once again stirring controversy, Kanye West defends Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the music mogul’s ongoing legal battle. Combs, currently in jail and awaiting trial on May 5, faces federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and related offenses. West took to X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 6 to voice his support, posting, “FREE PUFF,” a nod to one of Combs’ former monikers. In a follow-up message, he added, “PUFF WE LOVE YOU.” He later elaborated, claiming, “JUST FOR CLARITY, THEY TRYING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF.”