Kanye West Reacts To Elon Musk Unfollowing Him On Twitter Amid Bizarre Tirade

Kanye West has been on a wild tweet spree this weekend, sharing various bizarre and offensive posts. He's praised Adolf Hitler, demanded that Diddy be released from prison, dissed the late Virgil Abloh, and more. Unsurprisingly, he's since earned a far bit of backlash for all of this, and has lost several followers. This reportedly includes Elon Musk, who's still dealing with the fallout from his own alleged antisemitism scandal.

Ye responded to Musk's unfollow with yet another tweet. "Elon unfollowed me so I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be on twitter / X If I’m taken off go to," he wrote alongside a link to the Yeezy website. He's also retweeted various posts mentioning Musk, including one about David Schwimmer's recent criticism of him. In a lengthy Instagram post yesterday, the Friends actor called Musk out for allowing Ye to stay on X.

Why Did Elon Musk Unfollow Kanye West On Twitter?

"We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk," Schwimmer wrote in part. "Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews." For now, it remains unclear whether or not Musk has any plans to remove Ye from the platform. This doesn't seen likely, however, based on his stance on free speech. He previously slammed advertisers who pulled out of X over issues of brand safety.