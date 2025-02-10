Kanye West Claims Elon Musk Was Forced To Unfollow Him

Kanye West claimed that Elon Musk unfollowed him on X. Ye shared the news with the world on February 9. Addressing Musk, West tweeted: "Elon was forced to unfollow me. He's a G. Freedom of expression is the next level of freedom. Everyone answers to someone except me." Musk has not commented on Ye's claim as of press time.

Kanye West's latest rant mentions Diddy, Dave Chappelle, Corey Holcomb, Travis Scott, and more. Fans would quickly call him out for his antisemetic claims. Kanye West and Elon Musk have had a complicated relationship over the years, fluctuating between admiration and distance. Musk has publicly praised West in the past, calling him one of the most influential cultural figures of the modern era.

Why Did Elon Musk Unfollow Kanye West?

Ye's remarks follow Friends actor David Schwimmer urged Musk, who owns X, to ban the icon. David accused Musk of amplifying West’s hateful rhetoric by allowing him to remain on the platform. West, a 24-time Grammy winner, has sparked outrage once again with posts praising Hitler and openly identifying as a Nazi. Schwimmer tweeted: “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing ignorant, hate-filled bile." Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice the number of Jews in the world. His sick hate speech leads to real-life violence against Jews. In 2024, he issued an apology in Hebrew, claiming he never intended to harm the Jewish community.