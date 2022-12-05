Elon Musk says that he wanted to punch Kanye West after the rapper posted a picture of a swastika inside a Star of David on Twitter. The platform’s new owner discussed banning Ye during a live Q&A on Twitter Spaces.

“At some point you have to say what is incitement to violence because it is against the law in the U.S.,” Musk said Saturday. “Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence.”

He added: “I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool.”

The discussion came after Musk stood up for Ye by unbanning him from the platform after taking over.

“I tried my best,” Musk previously tweeted. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The swastika post was the latest in a series of antisemitic comments and posts made by West in recent months.

In addition to the swastika post, West admitted to liking Adolf Hitler, earlier this week. While speaking with Alex Jones, West remarked, “I see good things about Hitler.”

“Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West continued. “I like Hitler.”

“They did good things too,” West also said. “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Musk’s controversy with Kanye comes after the New York Times reported a massive rise in hate-speech since he took over the platform.

Check out Elon Musk’s full comments below.

SHOCK CLIP: ELON MUSK SAYS HE WANTED TO "PUNCH KANYE" AFTER HE POSTED THE RAELIAN SYMBOL

