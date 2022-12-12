A crowd at Dave Chappelle’s latest show in San Francisco booed Elon Musk when the billionaire was brought on stage, Sunday night. Footage from the event shows Musk receiving overwhelming disapproval from the audience.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said firstly to introduce Musk.

BOCA CHICA BEACH, TX – AUGUST 25: SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink satellites. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked. “All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats.”

When the boos persisted, Chappelle continued to defend a seemingly uncomfortable Musk.

“Don’t say nothing. It’ll only spoil the moment,” Chappelle further said. “Do you hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest. I can’t wait to see what store you decimate next, motherfucker. You shut the fuck up.”

Twitter appears to have suspended the owner of the original video or they have deleted their account as there is a message reading: “This Tweet is from an account that no longer exists.”

Musk later responded to the video of the incident going viral on Twitter.

“Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter),” he wrote. “It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Musk has been drawing plenty of criticism in recent weeks since purchasing Twitter. Over the weekend, he came under fire for criticizing Anthony Fauci with an unoriginal joke about pronouns.

Check out the reaction to Musk’s appearance at Chappelle’s show below.

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).



It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

[Via]