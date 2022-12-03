Chuck D wants the use of the n-word banned from Twitter. The legendary Public Enemy rapper asked Elon Musk to take action on the issue on Twitter, Friday.

“Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter should do is ban the N-Word the N**ga & ni**er by anyone that uses it here,” Chuck D wrote. “Then we know things are pointing in an equalized direction. Then you can convince Zuck to do the same at IG FB get it outta here suspend em. It’s as bad as that symbol.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 18: Inductee Chuck D of Public Enemy speaks in the press room at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

In a second tweet, he continued: “It ain’t like kicking somebody’s tail in a fight. It’s all words and images here .. keyboard sht … so I’m not talking about anywhere else except social media right now because it can be done .. there gonna be a lotta people backbroke over their ‘pet’ getting smashed on here.”

Chuck also shared a report from The New York Times citing a 202% increase in hate speech towards Black users since Musk’s takeover of the company.

“Well you can reduce it from 202% to 50% by banning the Nbomb…” Chuck added. “However our treatment still will be wack but watch it change overnight ha.”

The report also shows increases in homophobic and antisemitic posts.

After purchasing Twitter, Musk took over content moderation for the platform. He’s since welcomed back numerous users who had been banned. Musk kicked Kanye West off of the site, earlier this week, after the rapper shared a swastika.

Check out Chuck D’s message for Elon Musk below.

It ain’t like kicking somebody’s tail in a fight. It’s all words and images here .. keyboard sht … so I’m not talking about anywhere else except social media right now because it can be done .. there gonna be a lotta people backbroke over their ‘pet’ getting smashed on here.. — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 2, 2022

Well you can reduce it from 202% to 50% by banning the Nbomb… however our treatment still will be wack but watch it change overnight ha — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 3, 2022

[Via]