Kanye West slammed Elon Musk in a strange rant on Instagram, Sunday, after being banned from Twitter. Ye was kicked off the platform for posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

“AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO THINKS ELON COULD BE HALF CHINESE?” West began the post. “HAVE YOU EVER SEEN HIS PICS AS A CHILD? TAKE A CHINESE GENIUS AND MATE THEM WITH A SOUTH AFRICAN SUPER MODEL AND WE HAVE AN ELON.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He continued: “I SAY AN ELON BECAUSE THEY PROBABLY MADE 10 TO 30 ELON’S AND HE’S THE FIRST GENETIC HYBRID THAT STUCK …. WELL LET’S NOT FORGET ABOUT OBAMA. I’M SORRY FOR USING CURSE WORDS IN CHURCH BUT I DON’T HAVE ANOTHER WORD FOR OBAMA YET.”

He concluded the statement by promoting his 2024 presidential campaign.

“YE24 LET’S UNIFY AND FIND OUT LUAFO,” Ye added.

In the caption of the statement, West explained that he wanted to “incite a mass investigation” into Musk’s background.

“On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate,” Ye wrote, before adding, “I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

Musk had banned Kanye from Twitter, earlier in the week, explaining that he “violated our rule against incitement to violence.”

Musk later remarked during a live Q&A, that he “personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool.”

In addition to his swastika, Ye also mentioned liking Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones.

Check out Kanye’s latest Instagram post below.

