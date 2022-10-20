Just when you thought Kanye West couldn’t offend anyone else, the DONDA rapper took things to the next level. On Wednesday, Ye’ slammed POTUS Joe Biden for not meeting with Elon Musk and taking advice from the famed scientist.

During his sit-down interview with Piers Morgan, West proclaimed, “The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That’s f–king ret*rded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s fucking ret*rded, Biden.” On using the offensive R-word, Kanye says he can use the term because he has “mental health issues.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While Morgan warned West that his comments may offend certain people, the 45-year old designer seemed unfazed. However, he did address his anti-Semitic statements, claiming that he is sorry for the offensive remarks. “I will say I’m sorry for the people I hurt with the ‘death con,’ with the confusion,” Ye shared. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I am sorry for the families of the people who had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. And that I used my platform where you say, I hurt people, and I was hurt.”

When asked if he regrets the “death con” comment, the Yeezy founder added, “No, absolutely not … absolutely not. I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.” The interview comes on the heels of Ye’s controversial Drink Champs interview being taken offline due to his offensive comments about George Floyd.

The Floyd family is reportedly in talks to sue Kanye. More details to come. Check out Ye’s full Piers Morgan interview below.