Kanye West recently posted a video of himself calling out fellow public figures such as Charlamagne and DJ Akademiks. The DJ seemed unbothered by Kanye’s rant, even deciding to repost a clip of it on his Instagram.

While parts of the video are hard to understand at times, the overall message seemed to be that Kanye was calling out different media outlets, along with the people that work for them. West name-drops Charlamagne, Akademiks, and Rosenberg, claiming that they’re all being paid to support certain agendas.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“You gotta understand. All these people you’re listening to out here… Ima tell ya’ll. They getting their checks cut,” West told the interviewer.

He then went on to talk about his recent George Floyd statements, which have received substantial backlash.

“I feel like Black Lives Matter is a hot shower and White Lives Matter is a cold shower,” he continued. “The funny thing about woke culture is [that] woke culture is not really woke. A lot of times, people would rather just exist inside the pain of a lie than deal with the harsh realities of the truth.”

Thread 🧵



Vice shared leaked footage from the Kanye interview. In it, he says, ““I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.”



This is straight antisemitism.



But there is a far bigger scandal people are missing: pic.twitter.com/Y7ikNLhWVd — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) October 12, 2022

While his word choice and analogies are a bit dense, the man seems to believe that woke culture is hypocritical in nature due to its comfort in believing, what Kanye considers to be, untruths. He then makes the claim that people would rather live according to a lie than deal with a painful reality.

He circles back to the point he made about media outlets and the public influences who get paid by them. The rapper implores individuals to challenge what they read in mainstream news sources and urges people to come to self-informed conclusions.

Check out the interview below and tell us what you think.